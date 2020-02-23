IDF Says Strikes Group in Gaza That Reportedly Prepared Attacks on Israel

Air raid sirens have been active across southern Israel throughout the evening following a rocket barrage from across the border, according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) say they have struck targets of the Islamic Jihad group who reportedly were preparing rocket attacks towards Israeli territory.

The Israeli Air Force just targeted an Islamic Jihad terror squad preparing to fire rockets from #Gaza at Israeli civilians.



Terror targets civilians.

Israel targets terror. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, the IDF said the Iron Dome had intercepted 13 out of 21 missile launches from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. After 20 rockets had been launched, the IDF attached a map on Twitter showing the areas that came under fire. Israel holds Islamic Jihad responsible for the recent attacks.

בהמשך לדיווח על פרטי השיגורים שזוהו משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל, לאחר תחקור הנתונים זוהו 21 שיגורים לעבר שטח ישראל. לוחמי ההגנה האווירית יירטו 13 שיגורים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 23, 2020

A barrage of 20 rockets was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel.



Approximately 10 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome.



This map shows all the areas in Israel that just came under fire: pic.twitter.com/OxvBfwAuuW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

In Ashkelon, which also came under fire, classes at schools were suspended for Monday.

Hours earlier, Israeli soldiers shot at least one Palestinian dead and wounded several others allegedly for trying to plant a bomb Isrel's security fence in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, the IDF targeted the snipers of Islamic Jihad which it said fired at IDF troops from across the border.

Tensions have been high in the region following the announcement of the so-called "deal of the century" plan for reconciliation in the Middle East that favours Israel over Palestinians.