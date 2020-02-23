Air Raid Sirens Sounded in Southern Israel - IDF

"Air-raid sirens sounding across southern Israel," the military tweeted.
It comes hours after Israeli soldiers short at least one Palestinian dead and wounded several others allegedly for trying to plant a bomb at the border fence in southern Gaza exclave.
🚨 Air-raid sirens sounding across southern Israel 🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020
Palestinian media said they were farmers trying to retrieve the body of a man killed in an Israeli airstrike.
All comments
Show new comments (0)