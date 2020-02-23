Register
12:42 GMT23 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during an event marking Tu BiShvat, the Jewish Arbor Day, in the Israeli settlement of Mevo'ot Yericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 10, 2020.

    Netanyahu's a Magician but His Magic Not Enough to Keep Foreign Ministry Afloat - Diplomat

    © REUTERS / NIR ELIAS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/09/1078300913.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002231078386153-netanyahus-a-magician-but-his-magic-not-enough-to-keep-foreign-ministry-afloat---diplomat/

    It's been a year since Yisrael Katz took over Israel's foreign ministry, replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has held this position for four consecutive years but decided to let it go after he was indicted in a series of graft probes that included buying positive press and receiving expensive gifts from a rich donor.

    Israel's MFA has not had a dedicated full-time minister since 2015 with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "jumping" from one post to another. That's why the appointment of Katz, who previously overhauled the country's transportation ministry, led many diplomats to believe that he would rebuild the sinking image of the institution and would give it a much needed financial boost. But one year down the line not much has been achieved.

    2019 was particularly harsh for the ministry. After its $500 million budget was cut by more than $100 million, important projects, including the exchange of students with countries like India and China, were cancelled and Israeli diplomats abroad complained about their inability to buy a train ticket or even a coffee during a work meeting. 

    But the problems with the ministry started long before 2019, said Hanan Godar, Israel's ambassador to South Sudan and a deputy chairman of the Foreign ministry's workers' committee.

    Depleting Resources

    In late 1990s and early 2000s Israel allocated 0.6 percent of the country's total budget to its foreign affairs ministry. Today it invests less than 0.3 percent, way behind other developed countries and way behind Israel's other governmental offices including the ministry of education, defence and public security that received $17 billion, $16 billion and $5 billion respectively in 2019.

    "You understand the magnitude of the problem when you sit in a meeting and you don't have money for table flags. It sends a bad signal to your guests but it also hurts the image of Israel," said Godar.

    Until the late 1990s, the MFA was regarded as one of the country's most prestigious offices, playing a pivotal role in establishing ties with states Israel had little or no relations with and boosting cooperation with those that sympathised with the Jewish state.

    MFA as a Victim of Political Games

    That, however, changed when Benjamin Netanyahu became the Prime Minister of Israel in 1996. In a digital age where everything became accessible and where video calls could replace face-to-face meetings, maintaining 103 missions around the world, with each costing up to $5 million annually, was seen as a waste of funds, especially if those funds could be utilized for other purposes, including appeasing coalition partners.

    In 2018, the premier cut more than $73 million out of the ministry's budget, instead boosting the Judea and Samaria Regional Council. Several years earlier, in 2015, he allowed the Ministry of Strategic Affairs (headed by Likud member Gilad Erdan) to take over the issue that has traditionally been under the jurisdiction of the Foreign ministry - the fight against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that started lifting its head in the US and around the world in the early 2000s.

    Existing governmental bodies have also been given some of MFA's responsibilities. The ministry of economy, for example, was made responsible for establishing and maintaining trade ties with the various countries, whereas the ministry of tourism was given the right to promote Israel's image as a safe and attractive tourist destination.

    Lost Battles?

    The repercussions of the move have been devastating, says Godar.

    "New projects or fresh initiatives were taken off the table. We stopped signing trade deals and ceased opening cultural offices. Nor did we invest in student exchange or diplomatic gatherings. When you throw rocks at MFA, you don't know which target you will end up hitting. One thing is certain: this approach will inevitably lead to Israel's losing its battles in the international arena".

    One such battle has already been lost, says Godar. In 2018 the UN General Assembly voted down Washington's bid to condemn Hamas' violence against Israel, 11 weeks after the eruption of the so-called March of Return riots that have seen more than 100 Palestinians dead and 11,000 wounded.

    Similarly, Israel failed to prevent the opening of the International Criminal Court's probe into the country's conduct in the West Bank and Gaza, a move that has been slammed by the country's leadership.

    "The threat that Israel is facing emanates not only from Gaza. The battle for the country's future starts abroad, in our missions around the world".
    Challenges Keep On Growing

    And it seems Israel has plenty of issues to worry about. 2018 has seen a surge of anti-Semitic incidents around the world. A recent survey revealed that a third of Jews in 12 European countries reported having experienced anti-Semitic harassment. Same goes for the US, where the Anti-Defamation League registered 1,879 attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions in 2019.

    The BDS has also taken a more active role in the international arena, contributing to a series of steps taken by the EU that included the labelling of Israeli goods produced in the settlements and the introduction of the so-called blacklist of companies that operate in the West Bank, which is considered occupied Palestinian land under international law.

    For Netanyahu, however, Israel's position in the world has never been stronger. In 2018, he boasted that under his leadership Israel has become the world's eighth most powerful country in the world after the US, Russia, China, Germany, the UK, France and Japan.

    Indeed, during his decade at the helm of Israel, the premier embarked on a worldwide campaign to strengthen the country's near-non existent relations with such world powers as China, India and Russia. He has also established good relations with once anti-Semitic states including Hungary and Poland.

    Even more so, Israel's image continued to improve in the Middle East too with Tel Aviv establishing ties with Chad and Sudan, both of which had been previously hostile to Israel, and leading back-channel talks with such states as Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Bahrain.

    "Our international stance is great but it could have been way better. Netanyahu is a magician and he does know how to speak to world leaders, but when the meeting is over, there should be an institution that does the follow-up and all the groundwork. This should have been us".

    But Godar is not ready to give up, saying Netanyahu is still able to reverse the decay process of the ministry.

    "The MFA comprises of professionals who devoted their lives to serving Israel. We have the capabilities, the education and years of experience under our belts to do the job. All we need now is to be given [a suitable] budget. More importantly, though, we need to employ new people and get a minister who will be proactive and who will initiate stuff".
    Tags:
    Israel Foreign Ministry, antisemitism, EU, U.S, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse