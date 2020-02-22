Aramco to Start Development of Largest Gas Field in Saudi Arabia - Report

The gas field in Al-Jafurah is the largest unconventional gas field discovered in the Kingdom so far, estimated to be 170 kilometres in length and 100 kilometres in width.

State-owned Saudi Aramco has announced it received approval for the development of the giant gas field in Jafurah, located in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, Okaz newspaper reported citing Saudi Aramco chairman Yasser Al-Rumayyan.

According to Al-Rumayyan, the development of the Al-Jafurah gas field will enhance the Kingdom's position in the global energy sector. The Kingdom plans to invest $110 billion in its development.

The Crown Prince has just announced the development of the enormous Al Jafurah gas field…



The field will undoubtedly provide employment to thousands of Saudis, aid in economic development, and fall in line with the vision of our great leaders 😍🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦#تطوير_اكبر_حقل_بالسعوديه pic.twitter.com/8tRhLhlhBL — 🇸🇦 سعود بن سلمان الدوسري (@999saudsalman) February 21, 2020

The development is divided into several steps and production is expected to start in 2024, expecting to reach about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day by 2036, according to the Saudi Press Agency. It added that the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is said to be prioritising the development of the Al-Jafurah gas field to support the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030.