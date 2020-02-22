Alleged Video Showing Knife Attacker in Jerusalem After Israeli Police Take Him Down Emerges Online

A knife-wielding man attempted to attack police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City. A female passerby was injured in the incident, possibly from a bullet ricochet. She has been taken to hospital with a light injury.

A video emerged online allegedly showing a suspect who attempted to attack police officers in Jerusalem after Israeli Security Forces neutralised him.

In the video, the alleged assailant is seen in a black coat and blue jeans lying on the ground, surrounded by armed security forces near the Lion's Gate.

According to police, the man ran towards them with a knife shouting Allahu Akbar, forcing them to open fire.