Alleged Video Showing Knife Attacker in Jerusalem After Israeli Police Take Him Down Emerges Online

A video emerged online allegedly showing a suspect who attempted to attack police officers in Jerusalem after Israeli Security Forces neutralised him.
In the video, the alleged assailant is seen in a black coat and blue jeans lying on the ground, surrounded by armed security forces near the Lion's Gate.
According to police, the man ran towards them with a knife shouting Allahu Akbar, forcing them to open fire.
#BREAKING : #Israeli Security Forces neutralized a terrorist, who tried to stab a police in #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/mXP5Q5Mtbm— Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) February 22, 2020
