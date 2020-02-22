Suspect Armed With Knife Killed by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem Old City - Police

The identity of the suspect has not yet been disclosed by the police.

A suspect armed with a knife has been killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem Old City, media reports say, quoting police.

An Arab man attempted to stab police officers in #Jerusalem’s Old City. The suspect has been reported dead. A passerby was taken to hospital with “minor injuries” to her leg. The incident is the third attempted #terror attack in under 36 hours. — TPS - Israel's News Agency (@TPS_News_co_il) February 22, 2020

The suspect approached police officers near one of the gates in Jerusalem Old City, AFP reported, citing police. No further details regarding the identity of the suspect have so far been released.

​According to Gaza-based Palestinian activist Ahmed Shameya, the killed suspect was a Palestinian.

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli occupation police in the occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/H8AFUHbrdF — Ahmed Shameya⁦ (@AhmedShameya) February 22, 2020

