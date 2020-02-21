Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Several Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen's Sanaa - Reports

Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched from Yemen's capital of Sanaa towards its territory, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday citing the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki. It added that the attacks were carried out by the Houthi rebels and targeted "cities and civilians".
Madinat Yanbu' as Sina'iyah#Yanbu— Aleph 🕯️ א (@no_itsmyturn) February 20, 2020
Initial reports indicate that #RSADF 🇸🇦 has intercepted 3 missiles. pic.twitter.com/ALMrxwv5ZF
As Maleki confirms, missiles were launched from Sana'a towards Yanbu, they're 700 miles (1100km) away from each other,— علي العراقي (@AliAlIRAQ1990) February 21, 2020
So, MRBMs for sure. pic.twitter.com/gfl6yp54vY
The missiles were reportedly thwarted by the Patriot PAC-3 air defence system.
#ينبع pic.twitter.com/PPmVAzTksH— حنايا الأمس (@BeeroBero) February 20, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)