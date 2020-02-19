Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die in Iran - Health Ministry Official

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Iran, the head of public relations of the country's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Wednesday. The first two cases of the coronavirus in the country were confirmed earlier in the day.

بدنبال پیک بیماری‌ های حاد تنفسی ظرف روزهای اخیر در #قم، دو مورد در آزمایشات اولیه از نظر #کروناویروس مثبت گزارش شدند، متاسفانه هر دو بیمار با توجه به کهولت سن و نقص سیستم ایمنی در بخش مراقبت های ویژه فوت نمودند. — Kianush Jahanpur (@drjahanpur) February 19, 2020

​"Unfortunately, both people have died, taking into consideration their senior age", Kianush Jahanpur wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a video featuring Iranian deputy health minister, who said that both persons were residents of Iran's city of Qom, which is a major centre of Shia scholarship and a pilgrimage destination.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tehran has decided to suspend air traffic with China and to quarantine people arriving from the country.

The new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, was first detected in China's Hubei Province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries, resulting in over 2,000 deaths.