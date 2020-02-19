First Passenger Plane Lands in Aleppo International Airport Since Its Closure in 2012

ALEPPO (Sputnik) - The first civilian plane flying from the Syrian capital of Damascus with 120 passengers aboard landed in Aleppo International Airport on Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

The passengers included the Syrian transport and tourism ministers and a number of travellers and media workers.

© Sputnik / Mouhamed Damour First photos from Aleppo-Damascus aircraft

Earlier in the day, the airport’s director, Mohammad al-Masri, said that all of the airport's departments were ready. The facility was shut down in 2012 due to terrorist attacks. According to al-Masri, the airport was severely affected by the crisis in the country.

The opening comes as the Syrian government recently won back access to the M5 Damascus-Aleppo international highway from rebel control.