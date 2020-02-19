IMF Team to Visit Beirut for Government Briefing on Lebanon’s Response to Crisis

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The government of Lebanon is planning to brief a visiting team of International Monetary Fund staff on how it plans to continue dealing with the country’s current economic crisis, IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice said in a statement.

"A small IMF staff team will visit Beirut from February 20–23 to listen to the authorities’ views on how they plan to face Lebanon’s economic difficulties and to take stock of recent macroeconomic developments", Rice said on Tuesday.

The IMF officials will also provide broad technical advice on policies to deal with the macroeconomic challenges facing the economy, the IMF spokesman added.

الرئيس عون امام المستشار البريطاني الاعلى في شؤون الشرق الاوسط: الازمة الاقتصادية والمالية في لبنان موضع معالجة وصندوق النقد الدولي سوف يقدم خبرته التقنية — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) February 18, 2020

Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the IMF in dealing with its crisis, the statement said.

Previously, the country's government adopted a program of measures aimed at preventing the local economy from collapsing. The Lebanese banking system will be revised as part of the new plan.

The visit is set to take place amid mass protests that have engulfed Lebanon since October 2019. People have been demanding urgent reforms to end the deepening liquidity crisis, which the country’s president, has blamed on the US sanctions.