One Killed, Two Injured in Blast in Syrian Capital of Damascus - Reports

Earlier this month, Sham FM reported that a car bomb detonated in central Damascus, near the city's largest food markets and injured one civilian.

An explosion in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday left one civilian dead and two injured, a police source told state SANA news agency.

According to the agency, the explosion was the result of an improvised explosive device left near garages in the Bab Masli area of Damascus.

Now that the Syrian government has retaken most areas of the country previously held by terrorists, life in the capital has been getting back to normal. However, Damascus is still rocked by bomb blasts from time to time.

Earlier in the month, a car bomb detonated in central Damascus near the city's largest market and injured one civilian.