Russian, Turkish Military Conduct Patrol in Syria's Hasakah Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military police are continuing to patrol the Syrian-Turkish border at several routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's centre for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said on Monday.

The patrol in Hasakah has been held jointly with the Turkish military, he added.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol has been held ... in the Hasakah province", Zhuravlev said.

The Russian military police have also conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, as well as an aerial patrol.

Zhuravlev added that all the patrols had been held in compliance with approved plans, without any incidents.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed in October. The agreement includes a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards, and Turkish troops.