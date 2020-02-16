Syrian Militants in Aleppo Battle Use T-90 Tank Allegedly Captured From Assad Forces

Militants used a captured Syrian T-90 against its previous owners in a recent battle in the nation's province of Aleppo. Footage of the alleged tank turnabout instantly went viral on social media.

The movements of the tank - reportedly captured in early February in the western part of Aleppo - were broadcast on local television. According to conflicting reports, citing eyewitnesses, the Syrian army left its T-90 as it retreated from the village of Zidan.

The Al-Masdar News media outlet noted that the loss of the armored vehicle will become a larger issue for Syrian troops than the loss of control of a town.

Syrian armed forces regained control over settlements adjacent to the city of Aleppo on Sunday, for the first time since 2012, securing the area from daily militant attacks, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

Syria’s state Ikhbariya broadcaster specified that the army liberated 23 towns and villages in the Aleppo province on Sunday amid the retreat of militants. Among key liberated settlements are the town of Anadan and the village of Biyanun, located to the north of Aleppo on the strategic highway 214, leading to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.