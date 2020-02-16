Syrian Militants in Aleppo Battle Use T-90 Tank Allegedly Captured From Assad Forces

The movements of the tank - reportedly captured in early February in the western part of Aleppo - were broadcast on local television. According to conflicting reports, citing eyewitnesses, the Syrian army left its T-90 as it retreated from the village of Zidan.
Today #Turkish-backed factions and #HTS launched assault on towns of #Mayzanaz and #KafrHalab. They use different sorts of #armored vehicles und tanks:— Shota Sabauri (@TheDeadDistrict) February 16, 2020
- early model of T-90
- M113
- BMP-1
- BTR-60#БТР #Т90 #BTR #Syria #Idlib pic.twitter.com/vAHoilnefi
The Al-Masdar News media outlet noted that the loss of the armored vehicle will become a larger issue for Syrian troops than the loss of control of a town.
#SonDakika #Suriye #Halep— Sargon Courtenay (@CourtenaySargon) February 16, 2020
Mücahidler bugün Halep cephesinden Rejim ordusuna ait bir Rus yapımı T-90 tankını ganimet aldılar. pic.twitter.com/M6ybAAxtMK
Syria’s state Ikhbariya broadcaster specified that the army liberated 23 towns and villages in the Aleppo province on Sunday amid the retreat of militants. Among key liberated settlements are the town of Anadan and the village of Biyanun, located to the north of Aleppo on the strategic highway 214, leading to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.
