Rouhani Says Iran Will Only Negotiate With US if Washington Returns to Nuclear Deal, Lifts Sanctions

In December, Hassan Rouhani underscored that Iran is still ready to engage in negotiations regarding its nuclear programme, on the condition that the US halts its economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran will only sit down with Washington if the US returns to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and scrap sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“Iran will never negotiate under pressure ... We will never yield to America's pressure and we will not negotiate from a position of weakness. America's 'maximum pressure' towards Iran is doomed to failure”, Rouhani told reporters in Tehran on Sunday.

He pointed out that the Iranian economy still thrives in the face of the US’ “maximum pressure” policy toward Tehran.

Rouhani also emphasised that “securing peace and stability in the sensitive region of Middle East and in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran's help”.

The statement comes after Rouhani made it clear late last month that Tehran would never look to obtain an atomic weapon, with or without the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We have never sought nuclear weapons […]. With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapon […]. The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact”, Rouhani stressed.

On 5 January, Tehran announced that it would no longer comply with the limits of the JCPOA, which was set to considerably reduce Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

The country announced that it would now start enriching uranium based on its technical needs and in a "peaceful" manner.

The announcement came amid a severe escalation of tensions in the region after top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on 3 January, which was authorised by President Donald Trump.

Trump signalled Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA on 8 May, 2018, reinstating harsh economic sanctions against Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced that it had started to suspend some of its obligations under the nuclear deal.