Alleged Video of Saudi Military Jet Being Downed by Houthis Released by Yemeni TV Channel

Earlier, Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels claimed they had downed a Tornado fighter jet from the Arab coalition in the northwestern province of Al-Jawf.

According to General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Ansarullah movement, the fighter jet was downed with an advanced surface-to-air missile, while it was was carrying out an attack over the province of Al-Jawf late Friday.

The video showing the alleged Saudi fighter jet being shot down was released on Saturday by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV.

تصوير حراري لإسقاط الدفاعات الجوية لطائرة تورنيدو التابعة لقوى العدوان#أجواؤنا_ليست_للنزهة pic.twitter.com/23CUMNqCyc — قناة المسيرة (@almasirah) February 15, 2020

​The Saudi-led Arab coalition confirmed on Saturday that a Saudi fighter jet had crashed during an overnight operation in Yemen, but did not address the causes of the crash at length.

Since the start of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015, the Houthis have claimed to have downed enemy drones many times. At the same time, the coalition’s aircraft losses have been rare.