Video: Shelling Near US Embassy in Iraq - Reports

Multiple reports emerged early on Sunday claiming that the so-called Green Zone - a central area in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad where the US Embassy is located - was hit by shelling. The attack occurred a day after a senior US official announced the resumption of joint operations between the US-led coalition and Iraqi security forces.

​According to media reports, warning sirens were heard in Baghdad moments before the attack. It is reportedly unclear how many shells landed in the Green Zone and whether they inflicted damage. Eyewitnesses claim several strong explosions were heard in the central part of the city.

There have been no official statements issued regarding the incident. Netizens have, however, shared alleged footage showing the aftermath of the attack.

A smoke column is seen in Zayouna area, #Baghdad. No explosions reported in the periphery of the US embassy in Baghdad according to residents there. pic.twitter.com/UQwhvzvuD6 — ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) February 16, 2020

​The vague video clip depicts dense smoke coming from the alleged area that was hit by projectiles.

Smoke rising from HQ of the PMF east of Baghdad. Comes after rockets were fired at US Embassy in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/7sPil3R4Kl — Sepid (@Saraa_Sepid) February 16, 2020

أصوات الصواريخ التي هزت العاصمة العراقية #بغداد حوالي ٣:٢٥ فجر الاحد. pic.twitter.com/2ZyzZ9xyN6 — ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) February 16, 2020

​Since January, after Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by the US forces near Baghdad at the behest of US President Donald Trump, the US embassy and military installations in Iraq have several times been targeted by rocket fire.