Register
19:21 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Hamas Has Halted Cross-Border Arson and Rocket Attacks Into Israel in ‘Goodwill Gesture’ – Reports

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107831/79/1078317910.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002141078318015-hamas-has-halted-cross-border-arson-and-rocket-attacks-into-israel-in-goodwill-gesture--reports/

    Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Hamas against launching any more projectiles from the Gaza Strip into Israel, warning that the Palestinian militant group that it would be in for “the surprise of their lives” if attacks continued.

    Hamas has unilaterally agreed to halt its arson balloon and rocket attacks against Israel, Channel 12 has reported, citing an unnamed defence official.

    According to the Israeli television channel, the militant group halted the attacks as a “gesture of good will,” with hopes that Tel Aviv might reciprocate by expanding the fishing zone for Gazans in the Mediterranean Sea from 10 to 15 nautical miles, and provide 500 permits to allow exclave businessmen to enter and exit the territory at will.

    Channel 12’s source said Tel Aviv was “skeptical” about Hamas’s promise, but would make an attempt on its part “to restore stability to the Gaza border communities” if the ceasefire held. “Tonight and the coming weekend will serve as a test of stability,” the source said.

    Egyptian negotiators reportedly sought to soothe tensions between Hamas and Israel earlier this week, sending delegations to Gaza on Monday and Wednesday.

    Earlier this week, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned that the Israeli military was “preparing for Hamas the surprise of their lives” if arson and rocket attacks against Israel continued. He did not elaborate on what he meant.

    Lacking conventional military capabilities, Hamas, which has enjoyed de-facto control over the Gaza Strip since 2007, intensified rocket and fire balloon attacks in recent weeks following the publication of US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. The proposal recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and Israeli sovereignty of Syria’s Golan Heights and large swathes of the West Bank. In exchange, the plan offers the Palestinians tens of billions of dollars in investments. The Palestinian Authority rejected the plan, saying it belongs in the “garbage can of history.” Deal or no deal, Netanyahu has pledged to annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley if his Likud Party and its allies are elected in March.

    Israeli warplanes struck multiple targets in Gaza on Sunday, targeting a training camp and military infrastructure after the launch of a rocket into Israeli territory earlier in the day.

    Related:

    IDF Says Two Mortars Fired From Gaza Into Israel
    Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip Toward Southern Israel - IDF
    IDF Says Identified Rocket Launched From Gaza into Israel, Retaliates with Airstrikes
    Gaza Struggles to Recover from Destruction But Rift in Palestinian Ranks Bogs Down Progress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse