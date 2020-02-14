Videos of Syrian Helicopter Allegedly Being Struck by Militants Near Aleppo Emerge Online

A spate of video clips showing a Syrian army helicopter being downed by militants near Aleppo has emerged online.
#Syria #Idlib— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) February 14, 2020
Footage showing the wreckages lf the #SyAF helicopter shot down over Western #Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/pqHdy7C2Wq
The helicopter after its fall in the western countryside of Aleppo pic.twitter.com/TZ6sifZuiw— Ahmad (@Ahmad1618A) February 14, 2020
Syrian helicopter shot down in west Aleppo - second time in a week pic.twitter.com/DckODaNPku— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) February 14, 2020
Confirmed, rebels shoot down a regime helicopter in western #Aleppo... pic.twitter.com/Rr7muTJk85— Sabr (@Trefh01184950) February 14, 2020
NEW — Local reports suggest a second Syrian military helicopter is shot down by rebels in the West of Aleppo.— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 14, 2020
Second chopper downed in a week. Erdogan previously said aircraft that target civilians would be hit. pic.twitter.com/5C52QYblMf
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)