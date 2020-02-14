Syrian Armed Forces Helicopter Shot Down in Aleppo - Reports

Militants shot down a Syrian army helicopter in Aleppo province, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The helicopter was making a sortie when it was shot down over Al Atarib in the province of Aleppo.

According to reports, the helicopter was shot down by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists. The helicopter was flying over newly captured areas, when it was hit by missile.

It is the second time in three days that the Syrian Armed Forces have lost a helicopter in northwestern Syria.

On Tuesday, a Syrian Army helicopter was shot down in the northwest of the country by Turkey-backed rebels.

Tensions in northern Syria began to escalate earlier this month after eight Turkish nationals were killed in shelling conducted by Syrian forces on one of Turkey's observation posts in Idlib. Turkish troops responded with an air strike and claimed that they killed 76 Syrian servicemen.

