Military Base Hosting US Troops in Northern Iraq Comes Under Rocket Attack - Reports

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

A rocket attack hit an Iraqi base in the province of Kirkuk where US troops are stationed, AFP reported, citing Iraqi and US security sources.

The base is located 15 km to the northwest of Kirkuk and it houses US military forces as well as Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service.

Last time the K1 base was attacked was on 27 December, when a US contractor was killed there in a rocket assault Washington blamed on the Kataeb Hezbollah military group. In retaliation, the US carried out airstrikes, killing 25 Kataeb Hezbollah militants. And shortly afterwards, the US killed Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

