Two People Killed, 12 Injured in Bomb Blast in Eastern Iraq - Reports

"Terrorists attacked a group of citizens and security forces on the outskirts of Khanaqin. During the evacuation, a bomb exploded, killing two people and injuring 12 others," the source said, adding that those injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
According to the source, the local security cell took strict measures to prevent any emergency amid the incident.
The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Daesh* terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
