Netanyahu Boasts of Israeli Lobbying Capacity in US Amid Row With OHCHR Over Banned West Bank Firms

Over the last couple of years, Washington and Tel Aviv have became closer in a range of various issues, according to media reports. US President Donald Trump has gained popularity among Tel Aviv power brokers after a series of statements and moves that vividly favor Israel, sending shockwaves of alarm across the globe.

Among one of such stunt is a recent presentation of Trump's much-anticipated peace plan to allegedly bring stability between longstanding rivals Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA). Trump's "deal of the century" was met with delight in Tel Aviv and saw firm rejection by the PA.

One of the Trump ideas suggests the extension of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank - a prospect that is also rejected by the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR). The OHCHR recently blacklisted dozens of Israeli business entities that operate in the West Bank. The move sparked a backlash in Israel, prompting Tel Aviv to suspend ties with the UN-spearheaded organization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his apparent indignation over the OHCHR action. Netanyahu's tweet, however, attracted wide public attention for something other than the ongoing territorial dispute.

It was also not for nothing that the American administration has taken this step together with us. In recent years, we have promoted laws in most US states, which determine that strong action is to be taken against whoever tries to boycott Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 12, 2020

​"In recent years, we have promoted laws in most US states, which determine that strong action is to be taken against whoever tries to boycott Israel", the Israeli Prime Minster's office tweeted.

The phrase "we have promoted laws in most US states" instantly triggered commentators, who puzzled the strange wording, suggesting a range of theories as to why Netanyahu revealed the truth intentionally or made an accidental slip, or was simply praising the Trump administration.

This is going to turn the American people even further against Israel. Americans don't like to be told what they can and can't do, especially by a foreign government. — Cheyne Belinsky ↙️ (@cheyne_belinsky) February 12, 2020

What is the US law on a foreign governments lobbying American states for laws that impact US foreign policy? — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) February 12, 2020

Under any reasonable interpretation of FARA @AIPAC should be required to register as foreign agent of Israel, but no administration has the courage to take it on. — Joseph Saltarelli (@JoeJSaltarelli) February 12, 2020