22:16 GMT12 February 2020
    Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz

    Israeli Foreign Ministry Suspends Contacts With OHCHR

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Middle East
    116
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Foreign Ministry officials to freeze contacts with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights after the OHCHR published a blacklist of companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

    "Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the Foreign Ministry to freeze contacts with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which encourages the campaign to boycott Israel", the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Katz added that the move was intended to protect companies operating in Israel.

    The UN Office of Human Rights identified earlier dozens of companies doing business with Israeli settlements in Palestinian Authority's occupied West Bank. According to a press release, the OHCHR found "112 business entities which the UN Human Rights Office, on the basis of the information it has gathered, has reasonable grounds to conclude have been involved in one or more of the specific activities referenced in Human Rights Council resolution 31/36 [“Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan”]".

    The OHCHR said that 94 entities are based in Israel, while 18 are headquartered in six other countries. The list included such major Israeli banks as Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Bank Beinleumi, as well as major mobile operators, retailing networks and manufacturers of different products.

    The report noted that the publication of the list of these companies does not represent a judicial process, and any further steps regarding its mandate will be discussed among the member states of the Human Rights Council during its next session starting on 24 February.

    A general view picture shows the Israeli barrier running along the Palestinian town of Abu Dis in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, east of Jerusalem January 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    US Warns Israel Against 'Unilateral Action' to Extend Authority Over Controlled Areas of West Bank
    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has condemned the publication of the UN blacklisted companies.

    In January, the OHCHR called on the global community to condemn US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan allowing Israel to extend its sovereignty over Palestinian territories.

    The OHCHR views Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal. Israel occupied the West Bank during the Sixth-Day War in 1967. Since then, the Palestinian Authority has been demanding the return of seized territories to no avail.

    Israel has also been building homes for Jewish settlers on these territories. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. Israeli forces routinely raid Palestinian settlements while searching for wanted men and often clash with other residents in the process.

    suspension, contacts, business, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), West Bank, Israel
