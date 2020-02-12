Israel Blasts UN Report on Firms Working in West Bank Settlements as ‘Shameful’

The news comes as the UN Office of Human Rights revealed that some 112 Israeli companies were doing business in the West Bank.

Israel has rejected a "shameful" United Nations report that identified 112 companies working with Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.

"The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a 'blacklist' of businesses is shameful capitulation to pressure from countries and organisations that are interesting in hurting Israel", Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign affairs minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), hailed the UN's report, calling it a "victory for international law".

"The publication of the list of companies and parties operating in settlements is a victory for international law", the statement from al-Maliki's office reads. The minister also urged the UN Human Rights Council to "issue recommendations and instructions to these companies to end their work immediately with the settlements".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW