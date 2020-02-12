Israel Blasts UN Report on Firms Working in West Bank Settlements as ‘Shameful’

Israel has rejected a "shameful" United Nations report that identified 112 companies working with Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.
"The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a 'blacklist' of businesses is shameful capitulation to pressure from countries and organisations that are interesting in hurting Israel", Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.
Meanwhile, Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign affairs minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), hailed the UN's report, calling it a "victory for international law".
"The publication of the list of companies and parties operating in settlements is a victory for international law", the statement from al-Maliki's office reads. The minister also urged the UN Human Rights Council to "issue recommendations and instructions to these companies to end their work immediately with the settlements".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
