Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo – Source

"The Syrian army has freed the strategic town of Khan al-Asal in the west of the Aleppo province after fierce fighting with the Nusra Front terrorist group [banned in Russia]," the source said.
The Syrian government is in control of the M5 highway that connects the capital with the northwestern city of Aleppo and has been fighting to push militants out of its suburbs to stop them from shelling residential areas.
The advancement comes amid increased tensions in the neighbouring Idlib province as the Turkish Defence Ministry stated earlier this day that 51 units belonging to the Syrian Army had been destroyed.
Tensions in Northern Syria started to escalate last week after eight Turkish nationals were killed in a shelling conducted by Syrian government forces on Turkey's observation post in Idlib.
All comments
Show new comments (0)