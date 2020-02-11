Syrian Army Takes Back Control Over Al-Nayrab Village After Brief Retreat – Sputnik Correspondent

The Turkish Defence Ministry previously stated that the Syrian Army was pushed out of al-Nayrab and that one of its helicopters was downed the same day.

Syrian military forces have recaptured the village of al-Nayrab in Idlib Province after the 25th Army Brigade briefly retreated from it following a surprise attack by terrorist forces, a Sputnik correspondent on site reported. The forces started to take back control over the village less than an hour after abandoning it in order to prevent the terrorists from reinforcing their positions in al-Nayrab, the correspondent added.

At the same time, the Syrian Army located to the west and east of the nearby city of Saraqib, has started to fortify its positions to repel expected attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group in this direction.

Turkey's Defence Ministry earlier said that the Syrian Army abandoned the village and lost one helicopter on 11 February. Both of the helicopter's pilots reportedly died in the incident. The aircraft was reportedly shot down in the middle of a fight between the Army and militants linked to the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group, based in Idlib Province alongside other militants.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia