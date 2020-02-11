Canada's Complaint About Downed Ukrainian Plane Lacks Legal Basis - Tehran

Canadian lawyers previously submitted a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the victims of the crash, demanding $1.1 billion in compensation from the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has responded to the complaint about the Ukrainian plane crash, calling it groundless.

A Kiev-bound Boeing belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed on 8 January, just minutes after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. Iran announced three days later that the plane was accidentally downed by its air defences, having been mistaken for a hostile American cruise missile.

The tragic incident occurred amid heightened US-Iran tensions following the assassination of Iranian Quds Forces commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone in Baghdad.

In response, Tehran hit several American military facilities at the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Iraq and was expecting a retaliatory strike at the time of the catastrophe.

