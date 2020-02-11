Tehran Holds Rally to Mark 41st Anniversary of Islamic Revolution - Video

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to deliver a speech on the occasion.

Tehran is holding a rally to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

This is the closing event in the 10-day celebrations of the 1979 Revolution anniversary which traditionally begin on 1 February - to coincide with the historic return of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini, from an exile in France.

