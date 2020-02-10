Russia's Hmeimim Air Base in Syria Repels Militant Drone Attacks - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military at Hmeimim air base in Syria repelled two drone attacks carried out by militants, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's reconciliation center, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, said Monday.

"On the evening of 9 February, when it became dark, the air defence of the Russian air base Hmeimim detected and repelled two attacks that used combat unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by the militants," Borenkov said.

According to Borenkov, the first drone came from northeast and was repelled at about two kilometers, or 1.2 miles, from the base by Pantsir-S missile system. The second drone came from northwest and was shot down at 3.7 miles from the base.

There have been no casualties or material damage, the base continues to work as usual, Borenkov said.

This is not for the first time when the Russian base was targeted in a drone attack. Earlier in the month, the Russian air defences repelled another attack, destroying what was described as "a small-sized aerial target (UAV) of unknown origin" on a distant approach to the base. The base and the personnel sustained no damage, according to the Russian Defence Ministry's statement.

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose the administration led by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front* and Daesh*. The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

Russia along with Turkey and Iran is the guarantor of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Nusra Front, Daesh are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

