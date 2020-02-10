Register
01:25 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view picture shows the Israeli barrier running along the Palestinian town of Abu Dis in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, east of Jerusalem January 29, 2020

    US Warns Israel Against 'Unilateral Action' to Extend Authority Over Controlled Areas of West Bank

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107818/46/1078184623.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002101078269225-us-warns-israel-against-unilateral-action-to-extend-authority-over-controlled-areas-of-west-bank/

    While Trump's recently revealed "deal of the century" peace plan suggests that Israel gets to maintain control of the portions of the West Bank with Jewish settlements along with the Jordan Valley, it was vehemently rejected by Palestinians and has little hope of turning into a real truce between the two sides.

    US envoy to Israel David Friedman has cautioned Tel Aviv against making any unilateral steps in terms of extending sovereignty over the Israeli-controlled parts of the West Bank, claiming that any mapping of these territories must be done jointly with Washington.

    He added that if Israel fails to listen to the warning, it might endanger the implementation of Trump's "deal of the century" peace plan.

    In separate comments to the Jerusalem Centre for Public Affairs think-tank, Friedman elaborated that his message was not a "threat" but a request for "a little bit of patience" on the part of Israel. He added that it was prompted by the news that the Israeli cabinet "was about to be pushed in a direction potentially adverse" to the peace process.

    Friedman's comments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his government is working with the US on the mapping of the West Bank territories. His statements also came amid calls from Shomron Regional Council's head to adopt plans to extend Tel Aviv's sovereignty over West Bank territories marked as Israeli by Trump's plan as soon as possible.

    A views shows the Jewish settlement of Ofra as seen from the Palestinian village of Silwad near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 9, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    A views shows the Jewish settlement of Ofra as seen from the Palestinian village of Silwad near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 9, 2020.

    Under Trump's plan, Palestinians would receive statehood, certain Israeli territories, and transport corridors to connect the resulting highly fragmented Palestinian state. The US peace plan also suggests investing $50 billion into the economies of the future Palestinian and neighbouring states.

    Israeli police officers inspect the scene of an attack in Jerusalem, early Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
    © REUTERS / Mahmoud Illean
    Hamas Spokesman Says Ramming Attack on Israeli Soldiers Response to US Peace Plan
    However, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, two important parties in the process of ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, have vehemently rejected Trump's "deal of the century", refusing to negotiate peace under its terms. They were specifically unsatisfied by the fact that the future Palestinian state would not be able to have its capital in East Jerusalem and that vast swathes of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, will be handed over to Israel.

    Related:

    Palestinians Will Appeal To ICC If Israel Adopts Jordan Valley Annexation Law - Mahmoud Abbas
    Turkish Protesters Rally Against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' in Istanbul - Video
    US Warns Its U-Turn on Settlements ‘Not Green Light for Israel to Annex West Bank Lands’ – Report
    Iran's President Rouhani Brands Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Deal 'Crime of the Century'
    Israel Might Face Accusation in International Court If Netanyahu Annexes Jordan Valley – Report
    Kushner Urges Israel Not to Annex Chunks of the West Bank as Knesset Vows to ‘Fast-Track’ Vote
    How Trump's Deal of Century Affected Israeli Domestic Politics & Made Netanyahu's Trial Irrelevant
    Tags:
    unilateral approach, unilateral, annexation, West Bank, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse