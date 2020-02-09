IDF Says Identified Rocket Launched From Gaza to Israel

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military issued a warning in the city of Sderot and the Gaza Strip, as air-raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel.

The Israeli Defence Forces say they identified one rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Sunday.

בהמשך לדיווח על התרעה, זוהה שיגור אחד משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 9, 2020

Tensions have been high on the border recently, with several launches from across the border already this week. Israeli forces responded with strikes on what they said were Hamas facilities in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF said it was moving its Iron Dome air defence systems further south amid an increase in rocket and incendiary balloon launches from the Gaza Strip.

The situation in Gaza escalated after the Trump administration unveiled its "deal of the century" aimed at restoring peace in the region. The plan envisages Israel's annexation of settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and secures Jerusalem as its undivided capital.