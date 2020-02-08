Lebanon's Aoun Says France, Along With Other States, Ready to Help Country Amid Economic Crisis

DOHA (Sputnik) – A number of countries, including France, are willing to help Lebanon recover from the ongoing economic crisis, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has announced.

"I talked on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron … A number of countries, first of all, France, have expressed readiness to help Lebanon", the press office of the Lebanese presidency quoted Aoun as saying on Twitter on Saturday.

Aoun wrote on his official Twitter account that Lebanon plans to work with its international partners to fight corruption.

الرئيس عون لمجلة "Valeurs actuelles" الفرنسية: محاربة الفساد جزء من برنامج عملنا وسنعمل بشكل وثيق مع شركائنا الدوليين لاستعادة الأموال المنهوبة — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) February 8, 2020

Lebanon’s new government adopted a program of measures this month aimed at preventing the country’s economy from collapsing. The country’s banking system will be revised as part of the new plan.

The plan is set to be approved next week by parliament, which also needs to hold a vote of confidence in the new Lebanese government.

In January, a new cabinet was formed in Lebanon. The government of Saad Hariri, consisting of 30 ministers, resigned in late October of last year, amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.