Israeli Tanks Fire at Hamas Military Posts in Response to Shelling - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel responded to a rocket launched from Gaza with tank fire at two Hamas military posts, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"In response to the rocket launched from Gaza into Israel earlier this evening, IDF tanks just targeted 2 Hamas military posts in Gaza", the IDF said on Twitter.

In response to the rocket launched from #Gaza into #Israel earlier this evening, IDF tanks just targeted 2 Hamas military posts in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 8, 2020

The army had previously reported that a rocket had been fired from Gaza at Israel. A warning of rocket fire was sent out in a special application, addressing those who were in open areas.

A rocket was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel.



This marks the 7th launch from Gaza at Israel in the last week. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 8, 2020

​The violence comes amid an increasingly volatile situation in the West Bank and Gaza following the publication of the White House’s widely panned Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in late January.

The US 'deal of the century' envisions Israel's annexation of settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, with the Jewish state having Jerusalem as its 'undivided capital'. A demilitarised Palestinian state, in turn, is invited to use the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital.