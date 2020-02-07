Russian Military Police Continue to Patrol Syrian-Turkish Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military police continued on Friday to patrol the Syrian side of the border with Turkey in the northwest, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's reconciliation centre said.

"Russian military police units continued the patrols", Major General Yuri Borenkov told reporters at a daily briefing.

Borenkov added that Russian combat aircraft flew patrol missions from the airport of Qamishli in Syria’s northeast. No incidents took place during the patrols.

The patrols are part of a Russia-Turkey deal on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on 22 October in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.