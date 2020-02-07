IRGC Commander Promises to Reveal New Information About Missile Strikes on US Targets in Iraq Soon

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between the US and Iran after the assassination of Iran’s elite Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani; Iran retaliated by striking US bases in Iraq.

Iran will disclose new information soon about the missile attack on the US base in Iraq, Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the the Revolutionary Guard Commander (IRGC) aerospace division said.

On 8 January Tehran fired missiles at the facilities in Iraq housing US military personnel in retaliation against the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The missiles struck the US section of the base, which is shared with Iraqi forces and sits about equidistant between Baghdad and Iraq’s western border with Syria.

Sixty four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries after Iran fired missiles on two bases in Iraq.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated earlier in January after Qasem Soleimani's killing by a US drone attack. According to Washington, Soleimani was allegedly involved in planning an attack on the US embassy in Iraq.