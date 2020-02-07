Register
06:09 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Israel

    Israel Creates Ticking Time Bombs by Failing to Integrate Bedouin Children of Polygamy - Researcher

    © CC BY 2.0 / momo / Israel National Flag
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105370/23/1053702369.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002071078250430-israel-creates-ticking-time-bombs-by-failing-to-integrate-bedouin-children-of-polygamy---researcher/

    Although banned in Israel, polygamy is still considered to be common among the country's Bedouins. Apart from being a social problem, the phenomenon also poses a security challenge that Tel Aviv doesn't know how to handle.

    It has been hard to communicate with Ikram (not her real name), a middle-aged Bedouin woman from Israel's south, who was supposed to share the horrors of her marriage after her husband took a second wife and started abusing Ikram and their children.

    After countless calls and text messages, she finally bailed out, saying she didn't want to talk to the press.

    Ikram is not the only one. Maaki, an Israeli NGO that aims to give a voice to women subject to any form of discrimination or injustice, has dealt with dozens of similar cases. In a closed Bedouin society that forbids any criticism of its norms and traditions, many are afraid to speak up.

    A growing trend

    But the magnitude of polygamy among Bedouins and the repercussions of the phenomenon have long been on the list of Israel's concerns.

    According to estimates, 18 percent of Bedouin men are married to more than one woman but unofficial numbers are much higher, standing at 30 percent, reports suggest.

    Although polygamy is banned by law in Israel and some Arab states, many Bedouins, like many other Muslims, consider it permissible to marry several women simply because they believe Islam has no objection to it.

    This may not be entirely true. During its first years, Islam may have encouraged men to marry more than one woman, but Dr. Nihaya Daoud, a researcher of public health at Israel's Ben Gurion University, says it was done for mainly humanitarian reasons. 

    "It was a time of war that resulted in many widows and orphans. To protect them men were encouraged to marry several women. Islam has also permitted it when a woman was sick and was unable to take care of her husband and kids."

    However, Islam also stipulated that a second wife was permissible only if the man could provide both of them with equal treatment, taking the option off the table for men of modest means.

    Lucrative business?

    When the State of Israel was established in 1948, says the expert, polygamy was almost non-existent among Bedouins. However, that has quickly changed. 

    "Some experts believe that Israel has ended up encouraging polygamy by turning a blind eye to the phenomenon as a compensation for the lands it confiscated from the Bedouins when the Jewish state was first established."

    Official data states that the Bedouin population in the Negev desert, where the community's base is, stood at 65 thousand people in 1948. In comparison, the three thousand Jews that resided in the area were spread out on a tiny area, with only 25 settlements. After the war of independence, Israel established borders that limited the area where Bedouins could live, giving them about 300 thousand acres of land in the desert's northeast.

    "It was a win-win situation for both Israel and the Bedouin men, who took money from the government for every child they produced," said Daoud.

    In early 2000s families with many children received financial assistance from the Jewish state. A family with seven kids, for example, got around $1,500 per month. For most Bedouin men, that was enough to enjoy a high standard of living, sometimes  without the need to look for a job.

    When Benjamin Netanyahu became the country's finance minister in 2003, the situation swiftly changed; he cut the financial assistance by more than half, making it unprofitable for Bedouin men to take more than one woman. But that didn't stop the spread of the phenomenon. Rather, men started looking for "cheaper" options, marrying poor women from the West Bank that had neither citizenship, nor status.

    Ticking time bombs

    That created another problem, explained Daoud. "When these kids are born and raised with the sense that they don't belong here, that they have no right to attend school or get medical treatment, you create a situation where people have nothing to lose, and as such they become a ticking time bomb." 

    In the past, the Israeli government made attempts to address the issue and integrate such people into Israeli society. Committees were set up and recommendations made to give them status, but those were never implemented. 

    "It is a million dollar question: why Israel has never followed the advice these committees have given, and I strongly believe you cannot solve this problem at the governmental level. Rather, you need to change it through education and through bolstering the rights, the value and the status of women. We still have a long way to go but there is hope that one day they will be able to break these chains."
    Tags:
    polygamy, Muslims, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse