Hamas Spokesman Says Ramming Attack on Israeli Soldiers Response to US Peace Plan

GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli police are investigating the car-ramming incident in Jerusalem as a terror attack, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson.

The Hamas movement views the recent car-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers as a response to Washington's much-contested plan to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Abdel Latif Qanou, the movement's spokesman, said on Thursday.

"A ramming into the Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem is a practical response to the 'deal of the century'", Qanou said, adding that it was time for Palestinians to launch a new revolution to resist Israeli occupation.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Forces said that a car had rammed into a group of its soldiers in Jerusalem, injuring 14 of them.

RAMMING ATTACK:



Early this morning, a Palestinian rammed his car into a group of IDF soldiers in #Jerusalem. The #terror attack injured 12 soldiers, one of whom is in serious condition.



We are currently pursuing the terrorist. pic.twitter.com/ZqnQWmXtyN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 6, 2020

​In late January, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarised Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside Trump at the unveiling, while no Palestinian representatives were present — all major Palestinian political forces have voiced their unequivocal rejection of the initiative.