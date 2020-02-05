Syrian Air Defences Thwart Hostile Targets Above Capital Damascus - State Media

Media reports say explosions are heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus, as the country's air defence is reportedly repelling the missile attack.

The Syrian Air Defences have thwarted hostile targets above its capital of Damascus, SANA News agency reported on Wednesday.

Explosions are reportedly heard in the western region of Damascus' countryside.

Alleged images and videos from the scene have been shared on Twitter.

دمشق الأن pic.twitter.com/LvqyGVzKEv — زين العابدين الموسوي (@zienabdiin313) February 5, 2020

الله يحمي الشام وكل سورية

الدفاعات الجوية في الجيش العربي السوري تتصدى لضربات جوية اسرائيلية على #دمشق

والأصوات مخيفة

🇸🇾🇸🇾🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/XTpY7mLfv8 — Abood sy🇸🇾 (@damascene94) February 5, 2020

مراسل المسيرة في سوريا: أصوات انفجارات في سماء دمشق



مراسل المسيرة في سوريا:

الدفاعات الجوية السورية تتصدى لأهداف صهيونيه معادية في سماء دمشق! pic.twitter.com/hThhZWW4cV — دكتور/عبدالحميد دشتي (@aa_dashti) February 5, 2020

Syrian sources report the attack is conducted by the Israeli forces.

Most likely an ammo depot has been hot pic.twitter.com/u1dSsv7rCm — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) February 5, 2020

There has been no further information so far concerning possible casualties or damage. Some reports claim the Mezzah district, where Al Mezzah Military airport is located, was also a target.

Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations.

