At Least 85 Injured in Clashes in Iraqi Najaf - Reports

At least 85 people have been injured, some seriously, as a result of clashes in the city of Najaf, Iraq, Al-Sumaria reported on Wednesday citing a security source.
According to the outlet, clashes in central Sadrin Square took place between demonstrators and supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shia cleric and politician.
استخدام '' البي كي سي " و '' m4" و "m16" و "الكلاشنكوف" و "الرمان اليدوي" و "القنابل الصوتية"— •͙✩مغرد حُـرْ✩•͙✌️ (@iq_7ur) February 5, 2020
ضد المتظاهرين السلميين في النجف #النجف #طلابنا_درع_الثوره pic.twitter.com/eILpwTgHhe
الهيئة نت| أصحاب (القبعات الزرق) التابعين لميليشيا سرايا السلام، يقتحمون ساحة الصدرين في محافظة #النجف جنوبي #العراق؛ ويقومون بحرق خيمتين، وإصابة عدد من المعتصمين.— هيئة علماء المسلمين في العراق (@amsiiraq) February 5, 2020
للاشتراك في قناة الهيئة على تطبيق (تيليغرام): https://t.co/msRkDVlpgE pic.twitter.com/B4wJI9ewdo
Earlier in December, the Iraqi parliament passed a new election legislation, which the protesters had been demanding for several months.
According to the current Iraqi President, Barham Salih, more than 600 people have died and about 60,000 injured in the continuing unrest, which are the biggest mass protests since former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was toppled back in 2003.
More than hundred thousand protestors gather in Baghdad and other major cities to protest candidacy of Mohammed Alawaie for prime minister, as the government proceeds with his candidacy.#IraqProtests #العراق pic.twitter.com/7hOCFqqylt— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) February 2, 2020
