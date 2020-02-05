At Least 85 Injured in Clashes in Iraqi Najaf - Reports

Iraq has been rocked by demonstrations since early October 2019, with protesters demanding the government's resignation and improved living standards while highlighting problems of corruption and unemployment.

At least 85 people have been injured, some seriously, as a result of clashes in the city of Najaf, Iraq, Al-Sumaria reported on Wednesday citing a security source.

According to the outlet, clashes in central Sadrin Square took place between demonstrators and supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shia cleric and politician.

استخدام '' البي كي سي " و '' m4" و "m16" و "الكلاشنكوف" و "الرمان اليدوي" و "القنابل الصوتية"

ضد المتظاهرين السلميين في النجف #النجف #طلابنا_درع_الثوره pic.twitter.com/eILpwTgHhe — •͙✩مغرد حُـرْ✩•͙✌️ (@iq_7ur) February 5, 2020

الهيئة نت| أصحاب (القبعات الزرق) التابعين لميليشيا سرايا السلام، يقتحمون ساحة الصدرين في محافظة #النجف جنوبي #العراق؛ ويقومون بحرق خيمتين، وإصابة عدد من المعتصمين.

للاشتراك في قناة الهيئة على تطبيق (تيليغرام): https://t.co/msRkDVlpgE pic.twitter.com/B4wJI9ewdo — هيئة علماء المسلمين في العراق (@amsiiraq) February 5, 2020

Earlier in December, the Iraqi parliament passed a new election legislation, which the protesters had been demanding for several months.

According to the current Iraqi President, Barham Salih, more than 600 people have died and about 60,000 injured in the continuing unrest, which are the biggest mass protests since former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was toppled back in 2003.