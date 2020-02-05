IDF Says Two Mortars Fired From Gaza Into Israel

Tensions have been high in the region recently after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, dubbed "the deal of the century", that gives significant concessions to Israel, to the detriment of Palestine.

The Israeli Defence Forces say two mortars have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel recently, landing in open fields and triggering sirens.

2 mortars were just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 5, 2020

The Israeli military said earlier it struck several Hamas positions in southern Gaza, including an ISA production site, in retaliation for three rockets that had been launched from across the border into Israeli territory.

The region has seen a series of rocket and incendiary balloon launches recently, which prompted the Israeli forces to move some of its Iron Dome air defence systems further south.

The IDF and militants operating in Gaza have been engaged in violent exchanges since mid-November, while the recent attacks followed the announcement of the "deal of the century" by the United States aimed at restoring peace in the region.

The Palestinian National Authority has rejected the deal, severing all ties with Israel.