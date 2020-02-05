Iran's President Rouhani Brands Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Deal 'Crime of the Century'

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the so-called 'deal of the century' in late January. The plan was harshly criticised by a number of states and human rights groups which said it was biased towards Israel.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has condemned President Trump's 'deal of the century' aimed at solving the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian dispute, saying he believes it should be called the 'crime of the century' instead.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lambasted the deal in a similar fashion calling it "stupid" and "detrimental", adding that the "American plot" will die before Trump dies.

Parts of the Arab world rejected the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late January, with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas cutting ties with both two states.

The deal allows Tel Aviv to annex Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank, keeping the territory fragmented into Arab and Jewish zones policed by the Israeli military.

It also stipulates that Jerusalem would become the "sovereign capital of the State of Israel", proposing at the same time to double the size of Palestinian territories through a series land swaps and calling for $50 billion to fund PNA infrastructure projects.