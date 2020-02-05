Erdogan Threatens Response to Syrian Gov't Troops if They Fail to Exit From Turkish Posts in Idlib

On Monday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the current developments in Syria’s Idlib province as "unmanageable", adding that about one million refugees from the province had started moving towards the Turkish border with the Arab country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that agreements related to Syria’s Idlib and East of Euphrates do not work.

He warned that Turkey will respond to the Syrian Army's possible failure to withdraw its troops behind Turkish observation post lines by the end of this month.

“At the moment, two of our 12 observation posts are behind the regime's lines. We hope the regime will withdraw from our observation posts before the end of the month of February. If the regime does not pull back, Turkey will be obliged to take matters into its own hands”, Erdogan pointed out.

Erdogan added that his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been constructive and that they had agreed that the Russian and Turkish militaries would stay in contact.

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Idlib

The statement comes after Putin and Erdogan held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the recent attack on the Turkish military in Syria's Idlib, the situation in Libya and bilateral relations.

According to the Turkish president, the attack on Turkish servicemen, "who had been deployed to the region to prevent conflicts in Idlib", jeopardized the joint effort on maintaining peace in Syria.

"The president stressed that Turkey will continue using its right for protecting itself from such attacks, in the toughest manner", the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

This was preceded by Erdogan calling the current developments in Syria’s Idlib province "unmanageable" on Monday.

He said that around one million refugees from the province had begun moving towards the Turkish border with the Arab Republic, claiming that this was the result of Damascus' offensive in Idlib. He added that it would be difficult for Turkey to receive so many refugees.

Syrian Army Gives Idlib Militants Last Chance to Lay Down Arms – Report

In a separate development on Tuesday, the General Staff of the Syrian Army said that it gives one last chance to the militants operating in Idlib to lay down their arms, and that the Syrian forces were ready to repel any Turkish aggression in the province.

“Our armed forces are trying to give the last chance to the militants and save the lives of the besieged civilians. The army units operating in the region have been ordered to allow those who decide not to rely on the support of the Turkish forces, to surrender their weapons", the Ikhbariya news agency cited an unnamed military source as saying.

The statement followed the Turkish Defence Ministry stating on Monday that six Turkish servicemen had been killed in an attack by the Syrian Army in Idlib.

The Turkish military presence in Syria has been sanctioned neither by Damascus nor the UN Security Council. Turkey insists that its forces had been deployed in the region in order to prevent conflicts in Idlib.

In September 2018, Moscow and Ankara agreed to set up a demilitarised zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and Syrian government forces in Idlib. Some militants, however, refused to lay down arms, with the province remaining a stronghold of various terrorist groups.