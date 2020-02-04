IDF Says Three Rockets Fired From Gaza into Israel

The region has seen an increase in rocket and incendiary balloon launches coming from across the border in recent weeks, prompting the Israeli military to move some of its Iron Dome air defence systems further south.

The Israeli Defence Forces says it has identified three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The military added that Israel has experienced 13 such launches in recent times.

3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza into #Israel.



That’s 13 launches fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians over the last week. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 4, 2020

The IDF and militants operating in Gaza have been engaged in violent exchanges since mid-2019, while the recent attacks follow the announcement of the "Deal of the Century" drafted by the United States without Palestinians involved and aimed to restore peace in the region.

The deal supports Israel's annexation of large parts of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and sees Jerusalem as the undivided Israeli capital. The Palestinian National Authority has rejected the deal, severing all ties with Israel and urging the international community to restore the pre-1967 borders.