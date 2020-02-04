"The Civil Aviation Organisation will continue its probe into the different aspects of the Ukrainian aircraft crash within the framework of international law and norms. Cooperation with [foreign] countries on the catastrophe will continue", the organisation said in a statement.
Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation also called for abstaining from politicizing the matter.
A Kiev-bound Boeing of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on 8 January. All 176 people on board were killed.
The leaked audio recording of a conversation between an Iranian pilot and an Iranian air traffic controller, which has been recently released by Ukrainian media, suggests that Tehran knew that a passenger plane had been shot down immediately after the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)