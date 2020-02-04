One Dead, Seven Wounded As YPG Militia Strike Two Schools and Mosque in Afrin, Syria - Ankara

In 2018, Turkey and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition forces launched Operation Olive Branch in the northern Syrian district of Afrin aimed at "clearing" the YPG and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) from Turkey's Syrian border. Ankara later announced that Afrin was under the complete control of Turkish forces.

The Kurdish PKK/YPG group has fired four missiles into two schools and one mosque in the centre of the Syrian town of Afrin, killing one person and injuring seven, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Bombalı araç saldırıları başta olmak üzere Suriye kuzeyinde masum sivilleri hedef alan eli kanlı PKK/YPG terör örgütü, şimdi de Afrin merkezde yer alan 2 okul ve 1 camiye 4 Grad füzesi attı. Terör örgütünün alçak saldırısında 1 öğrenci hayatını kaybetti, 7 öğrenci yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/QMMYSjc7x1 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 4, 2020

In 2018, Turkey led Operation Olive Branch to take over the predominantly-Kurdish district of Afrin in northern Syria, claiming that the militants posed a threat to the country.​ Damascus strongly condemned Turkey's actions in Afrin, noting that this region is an integral part of the territory of Syria.

Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, as a terrorist organisation for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside the country.