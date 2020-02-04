Turkey Will Not Escalate Tensions With Russia Over Syria's Idlib - Erdogan

Turkey's Foreign Ministry previously said that Ankara was working with Moscow to decrease tensions in Syria's so-called de-escalation zone, where Turkish troops and Syrian government forces recently clashed.

Turkey is not seeking to escalate tensions with Russia over the situation in Syria's Idlib, President Erdogan said on Tuesday. At the same time, the Turkish president added that Ankara will still prevent the Syrian government forces from gaining ground in the northwestern city.

Speaking on a flight after his talks with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan said that Turkey and Russia will discuss the existing state of affairs "without anger", adding that he intends to call President Putin later in the day.

Tensions in northwestern Syria spiked on Tuesday after the Turkish Defence Ministry stated that six Turkish servicemen had been killed in an attack by Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Soon after the attack, President Erdogan pledged to retaliate. In late January, the Turkish president accused Syrian government forces of breaching the Russia-Turkey deal on the demilitarised zone in Idlib.

The Syrian army has been conducting an offensive in Idlib province in a bid to retake areas of the de-escalation zone held by terrorist groups.

In September 2018, Moscow and Ankara agreed to set up a demilitarised zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces in Idlib. However, the province still remains a bastion of various terrorist groups.