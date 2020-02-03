Register
21:10 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    File picture of members of a Taliban delegation leaving after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2019.

    US Demands ‘Demonstrable Evidence’ of Taliban’s Peace Commitments Prior to Ceasefire

    © REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107807/47/1078074786.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002031078218112-us-demands-demonstrable-evidence-of-talibans-peace-commitments-prior-to-ceasefire/

    As the US and Taliban close in on a new potential peace deal securing a US exit from Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington needs “demonstrable evidence” of the Taliban’s commitment to ending violence in the country before signing the agreement.

    Months after the collapse of a peace deal between US forces and the Taliban militant group at the 11th hour, negotiators are closing in once more on an agreement that could see a lasting peace in Afghanistan and a US exit from the country, and from the 18-year-long war that began with the Taliban’s 2001 overthrow.

    “We're working on a peace and reconciliation plan, putting the commas in the right place, getting the sentences right,” Pompeo said during a Sunday press conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Associated Press reported. “We got close once before to having an agreement: a piece of paper that we mutually executed, and the Taliban were unable to demonstrate either their will or capacity or both to deliver on a reduction in violence.”

    “So, what we are demanding now is demonstrable evidence of their will and capacity to reduce violence, to take down the threat, so the inter-Afghan talks ... will have a less violent context,” he continued. “We're hopeful we can achieve that but we're not there yet, and work certainly remains.”

    Pompeo’s statement comes just a day after Zalmay Khalilzad, the State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation who has headed US negotiations with the Taliban for more than a year, told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani there had been “no notable progress” in peace talks with the Taliban, which are being hosted in Doha, Qatar.

    "We are waiting for a clear response from the Taliban about a ceasefire or a significant and lasting reduction in violence based on a practical mechanism which is acceptable to the people of Afghanistan and the US government," Khalilzad said, according to Al Jazeera, which is also headquartered in Doha.

    According to the Associated Press, the Doha talks have recently centered on finding ways to “bring both sides of the conflict to the negotiating table,” noting that Taliban negotiators have not yet spoken directly with the Afghan government in Kabul, which they regard as an illegitimate government imposed by the US invasion.

    The previous attempt at a deal, which would have been signed in September 2019, was called off by US President Donald Trump just days before Taliban leaders would have flown to Maryland to sign the agreement, following a terrorist attack by the group in Kabul that killed 11 civilians and a US soldier.

    "If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway," Trump said at the time.

    Following the cancellation, the US greatly stepped up its air war in Afghanistan, setting a new monthly record in September for US airstrikes as well as civilian casualties, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    ‘Taliban Leader in Northeast’ Killed in Airstrike, Afghan Defence Ministry Says
    Afghan Government, Taliban Disagree on Timing of Ceasefire, Reduction of Violence
    US Denies Taliban Claims About Downed Helicopter in Paktika Province, Afghanistan
    Tags:
    peace talks, US Forces Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, Mike Pompeo, War in Afghanistan, Taliban, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse