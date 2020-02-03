Register
12:02 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner departs after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered joint remarks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020

    Jared Kushner Argues His Middle East ‘Deal of the Century’ Is ‘Pragmatic’ Way to ‘Break the Logjam’

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107817/79/1078177924.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002031078214289-jared-kushner-argues-his-middle-east-deal-of-the-century-is-pragmatic-way-to-break-the-logjam/

    The presidential Mideast policy adviser’s comments were aired a day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan, which is three years in the making, stating the Palestinian Authority would severe all ties, including on security, with Israel and the US.

    Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner stated in a CNN interview, recorded on Friday and broadcast on Sunday, that he had put “a real offer on the table to break the logjam", adding bluntly that “what we hope that they’ll do is read the plan".

    Kushner warned the Palestinians against the negotiating stance they have adopted of late:

    “It’s a detailed document, but [the Palestinians should] not try to negotiate the same way that they’ve done it for many years because the way that they’ve done it for years hasn’t led to a result", the aide pointed out.

    Kushner called for the plan to be scrutinised for the Palestinians to see for themselves to what extent its provisions are reasonable.

    “What they did is they rejected this before it came out", he said. “They called for a day of rage, and they’re saying, we want a state. But people who are ready to get a state aren’t calling for days of rage and then marching in the street", he went on, portraying American efforts to find a resolution to “probably the most complicated problem in the world” as “pragmatic".

    “And it’s really up to the Palestinians to see if they have the opportunity to pursue it", Kushner summed up, arguably implying the peace plan is not at all dead yet.

    Kushner’s lengthy, 180-page plan, which he has been drawing up for the past three years, was presented to the administration last Tuesday, attracting praise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was visiting Washington at the time.

    The plan envisages a demilitarised area known as Palestine that would be largely controlled by Israel but retain no settlements in the contested territory, and $50 billion in investments for the new state. Israel would also oversee the west of the Jordan River and have Jerusalem as its capital. The Palestinians have been proposed to make the settlement of Abu Dis just outside Jerusalem its political and economic hub.

    Despite certain economic benefits promised to the Palestinians, the plan stipulates stiff requirements for Palestinians’ potential statehood, namely: “a free press; free elections; guarantees of religious freedom; an independent judiciary; financial institutions that are as good, transparent and as effective as in the western world". It proposed that the US and Israel will be the ones deciding whether these conditions are being met.

    The Palestinian authorities outright cut ties with Israel and the US over the deal, with Mahmoud Abbas “completely” rejecting the roadmap. He stressed in Cairo on Saturday that there would be “no relations” with these countries, including “no security ties".

    “I will not have it recorded in my history that I sold Jerusalem,” Abbas noted.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry weighed in on the matter Thursday, stating it is prepared to coordinate with the Palestinian Authority, Israel, and mediators over the White House-promoted “deal of the century”, to arrive at a “sustainable comprehensive settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict".

    Palestinians have of late rejected Washington’s role as a mediator in the settlement of their conflict with the Israelis after Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City despite a barrage of criticism from the Arab world and UN recommendations to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in the city until its legal status is fully determined. At a Bahrain forum last year, Moscow expressed a similar view, lamenting Washington's approach as "counterproductive" given the fact that the US didn't touch upon the issues of relaunching direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations as well as the creation of an independent Palestinian state within its 1967 borders.

    Related:

    Jared Kushner Says He ‘Read 25 Books’ on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and People Are Not Impressed
    Kushner Urges Israel Not to Annex Chunks of the West Bank as Knesset Vows to ‘Fast-Track’ Vote
    Confusion in Tel Aviv as Kushner Contradicts Netanyahu on Annexation of Chunks of West Bank
    Tags:
    peace plan, Israel, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse