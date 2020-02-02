One Terrorist Killed in US Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

US forces have repeatedly conducted airstrikes against leaders and members of 'al-Shabaab terrorist groups' in the Federal Republic of Somalia, in eastern Africa.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike on Sunday in the vicinity of Jilib against one member of an al-Shabaab* terrorist group, in conjunction with the federal government of Somalia.

William Gayler, AFRICOM director of operations, stated that al-Shabaab is an affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization and seeks to further a "jihadist agenda".

"Removal of even one terrorist makes the region and the U.S. safer. Continuous pressure on the network is necessary to prevent al-Shabaab from building a safe haven and exporting violence," Gayler said.

Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. conduct airstrike against al-Shabaab terroristhttps://t.co/9RObi7YbaM pic.twitter.com/r5b8YUw5oL — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) February 2, 2020

AFRICOM claimed there were no civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

​Earlier on 27 January, AFRICOM carried out a similar airstrike in the vicinity of Jilib, targeting another member of the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

*al-Shabaab is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.