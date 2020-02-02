Syrian TV Reports Several Journalists Covering Syrian Army Op in Aleppo Injured

Earlier this week, a journalist for RT Arabic Wafa Shabrouney was seriously injured while documenting arms depots left after the militants' withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib.

State-run broadcaster Syrian News Channel reported on Sunday that several journalists have been injured while covering a special operation by the Syrian Army near Aleppo.

"Several journalists were injured while they covered the advancement of the government army in the al-Qarasi region in the vicinity of Aleppo," the broadcaster reported.

At the same time, according to another state-run news agency SANA, two of the injured journalists are cameramen from Iranian broadcasters.

🔴 مراسل الاخبارية : إصابة عدد من الإعلاميين خلال تغطيتهم تقدم الجيش في منطقة القراصي بريف حلب — الاخبارية السورية (@alikhbariasy) February 2, 2020

The incident comes days after Syrian national and veteran journalist for RT Arabic Wafa Shabrouney was seriously injured while documenting arms depots left after militants withdrew from the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib.

Later on, the journalist was taken to the Kirov Military Medical Academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.